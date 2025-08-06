US slashes 22 mRNA vaccine development investments

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on August 5, 2025, that the coordinated programs of mRNA vaccine development under the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) are going to shut down.

To wind down all related activities, HHS has cancelled and de-scoped various contracts and solicitations.

The decision was made after conducting a thorough analysis of mRNA investments that were made during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr stated: “We reviewed the science, listened to the experts, and acted.”

Shedding light on the reason to suspend the investments, he added: “BARDA is terminating 22 mRNA vaccine development investments because the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu. We’re shifting that funding toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate.”

Due to this decision, multiple projects got affected. This includes terminations of collaborations with Emory University, Tiba Biotech, Luminary Labs, and Moderna/ UTMB.

Emory has been working on a dry mRNA powder that can be inhaled, and Tiba is creating a platform that utilizes nanoparticle carrier technology. On the other hand, Moderna/ UTMB is developing a vaccine to combat avian flu.

Following this decision, proposals from Pfizer and Sanofi Pasteur were also rejected.

Contracts that are in the last stage of completion will be continued. This includes projects with Arcturus and Amplitude but no new mRNA will be initiated.

American paediatrician Dr. Peter Hotez, who is also a vaccine expert, warned that this move can undermine U.S. biosecurity.

He stated: “The mRNA technology, like all biotechnologies, has strengths and weaknesses, but for a pandemic situation with a new and previously unknown pathogen, or for cancer vaccines and immunotherapeutic it has distinct advantages.”

HHS promises its commitment to “evidence based and ethically grounded solutions” including whole-virus vaccines.

Although mRNA vaccines were effective during COVID-19, HHS is now seeking alternatives citing concerns over efficacy against respiratory infections.