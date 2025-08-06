CM Punk world championship stolen by Seth Rollins

CM Punk’s world title was "stolen" by Seth Rollins at SummerSlam in a surprise heist that took a chaotic turn.

Punk defeated Gunther at SummerSlam and secured the World Heavyweight Championship. The Second City Saint became emotional after winning the title after more than a decade.

The celebrations did not last long when music began to play. The Architect made his entry using crutches and holding his Money in the Bank briefcase. Rollins pretended a bad knee injury to pull off his title heist at SummerSlam.

The surprising entry was similar to the “Heist of the Century” he made at WrestleMania 31.

The feud began when CM Punk attacked the Rollins at a title defense fight against LA Knight. This led to the disqualification of the Aerialist and a technical victory for Knight. The interference led to a major brawl involving other superstars.

The Big Daddy Walter, who is famous for his dominant style, gave powerful hits and multiple submission attempts. The PJ finally finished the fight with two GTS (Go to Sleep).

Fighting one of the world’s best wrestlers for 30 minutes made Punk a prolific ring master. The Cookie Master’s conquest against Gunther was the best match of the latest episode of WWE.

However, this victory was short-lived with the chaotic return of Rollins, who stole the title from Punk.

Did Seth Rollins cash in Money in the Bank in 2025?

Seth Rollins cashed in the Money in the Bank to snatch the World Heavyweight championship from CM Punk.