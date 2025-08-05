Bangladesh's Yunus to ask election commission to hold election in Feb 2026

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus salutes to the attendees upon arrival at the Bangabhaban to take oath as the head of the interim government, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on August 8, 2024. — Reuters

DHAKA: Bangladesh interim leader Muhammad Yunus said on Tuesday he would ask the election commission to hold a national election next February.

"On behalf of the interim government, I will write a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner requesting that the election be arranged before Ramadan in February 2026," Yunus said in a broadcast on the one-year anniversary of the ousting of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Yunus, 85, is leading the caretaker government as its chief adviser until elections, and has said he will step down after the vote.

"We will step into the final and most important phase after delivering this speech to you, and that is the transfer of power to an elected government", he said.

Yunus had earlier said elections would be held in April, but key political parties have been demanding he hold them earlier, and before the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in the Muslim-majority nation of 170 million people.

"I urge you all to pray for us so that we can hold a fair and smooth election, enabling all citizens to move forward successfully in building a 'New Bangladesh'", he added.

"On behalf of the government, we will extend all necessary support to ensure that the election is free, peaceful and celebratory in spirit."

The South Asian nation of around 170 million people has been in political turmoil since a student-led revolt ousted then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5, 2024, ending her 15-year rule.

Yunus addressed crowds of thousands outside parliament, standing in the rain to issue a "proclamation" alongside leaders of key political parties. The document will be added to the country's constitution.

"The trust of the people... as expressed by the mass uprising for addressing the political and constitutional crisis in Bangladesh is justified, legitimate and internationally recognised," he read from the document.

"The people of Bangladesh express their desire for ensuring good governance and fair elections, rule of law and economic and social justice, and for introducing lawfully democratic reforms for all state and constitutional institutions."

'Stand united'

Hasina's rule saw widespread human rights abuses, including the mass detention and extrajudicial killing of her political opponents, and Yunus has pledged to overhaul democratic institutions.

"The sacrifice of thousands has gifted us this rare opportunity for national reform, and we must protect it at any cost," Yunus said in letter issued to mark the anniversary.

"The fallen autocrats and their self-serving allies remain active, conspiring to derail our progress."

But he said that while the interim government had made "extensive reform efforts", a deal on measures to prevent a return to authoritarian rule remained elusive.

Political parties are jostling for power ahead of elections.

"Dialogue continues with political parties and stakeholders on necessary reforms, including the political and electoral systems," he added.

He called for people to remember the sacrifices made last year and to work together.

"Let us stand united beyond all divisions to confront and defeat these threats," he added. "Together, we will build a Bangladesh where tyranny will never rise again."

Protests began on July 1, 2024, with university students calling for reforms to a quota system for public sector jobs.

They culminated on August 5, 2024, when thousands stormed Hasina´s palace as she escaped by helicopter.

Hasina, 77, remains in India, where she has defied court orders to attend her ongoing trial on charges amounting to crimes against humanity.