Kylie Kelce’s no-phones-allowed rule for kids goes viral

Kylie Kelce’s parenting methods are generating buzz, and here’s everything you need to know about the viral "sibling gifts" TikTok trend.

Kylie Kelce sparked debate on parenting when she appeared on a recent episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce discussing her plans for managing cellphone use among her children when they come of age.

For those who are unfamiliar with the name, Kelce is a former hockey team coach who launched a top-ranking podcast last year and shares four daughters ranging in age from 4 months to 4 years old with NFL star Jason Kelce.

What did Kylie Kelce say that set the internet abuzz?

“I actually believe that we will be doing what I’m calling the ‘kitchen phone',” Kelce told her guest, actress Kelly Ripa.

“In other words, there will be one or two extra cellphones, besides mom and dad’s cellphones, that they will take with them if they have somewhere they’re going where there will not be a parent.”

Why is the ‘kitchen phone’ comment trending?

Listeners of the podcast and parents who have gone through Kelce’s viral clip online are now sharing their thoughts on this type of tech use.

Some users are skeptical of how realistic Kelce’s plan is.

One user commented on the TikTok viral video of Kelce explaining the ‘kitchen phone’: “Sounds great, in theory. Real world? we’ll see what the next few years will bring.”

Another commented, “I love when toddler moms try to tell teen moms what works. Girl, you ain’t ready.”

While some parents have doubts about the effectiveness of phone restrictions at home, wondering if kids might simply find other ways to get their hands on devices.

“Be careful with them creating secret profiles using their friends’ phone when you aren’t around,” a TikTok user commented.

It’s almost you know about their accounts so you can have the password. There really is no winning. They will figure out a way to get social media,” one commentator said.

Others drew parallels between Kelce’s “kitchen phone” idea and old-school family setups, like having a landline in a shared space or a family computer in a common area, where everyone could use it together.

“Sounds like my childhood,” another TikToker said.

“Our phone hung on the kitchen wall with a 6-foot cord attaching to (the) mouthpiece,” another user said.

Many believe the cell phone plan pays off

But not all parents and social media users are against the Kelce’s idea of a “kitchen phone.”

“We did Kylie’s exact method and are doing it for our younger kiddos,” on TikTok user commented on the viral podcast clip. “Works amazing.”

Another TikToker said, “My teenage cousins have no social media and just have regular phones for calling or texting. They’re perfectly fine and happy.”

Kid-friendly phones: A middle ground

Others offer alternatives, suggesting teen-friendly devices like Gabb Phone and Bark.

These smartphones are stripped-down, allowing adults to monitor usage more closely, and don’t allow access to social media, internet, or apps- basically they’re super simple and just for communication.