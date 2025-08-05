WhatsApp introduces new feature to block unsolicited messages

WhatsApp has reportedly been working on its new feature, dubbed the username key for Android users. The prime motive of this new development is to enhance user privacy and security.

This new feature, referred to as username keys, is primarily divided into two sections, according to the WhatsApp tracker.

The prime purpose of this feature is to replace phone numbers when sharing a WhatsApp account. The second is the username keys, which give users control over whether a new contact can communicate with them.

According to WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp feature tracker, the application is working on creating usernames to give users control and the ability to track strangers who are texting them.

Additionally, the new WhatsApp feature, initially spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.22.9, is not accessible to beta users on these platforms.

How this feature is useful?

The primary motive behind the new feature’s development is to create usernames for users, based on a method of tracking shared photographs. This feature will help to eliminate the requirement for individuals on WhatsApp to provide their phone numbers when sharing accounts.

It is the best means to share their username if anyone wants to send them a message on the application. Conversely, with Telegram, the software allows users to text while using only their usernames.

Perhaps users will be able to set up a four-digit PIN. This login key, which functions similarly to a digital passcode, is called the username key.

When enabled, this username key must also be entered by anyone wishing to send a message for the first time.

The user will provide both the usernames and key, as shown in the image above.

This ensures that only those with the correct key will be able to text them.

In addition, those who have a user’s phone number in a chat will be unaffected by the option. This is the easiest method to stop spam messages from anyone who does not know the login details.

In simple words, WhatsApp new feature implies that users first set their own key, which is a unique code that plays a key role as filter. A conversation can only be started if someone knows your key.

WhatsApp is not pressurizing users to use the function if they prefer to communicate openly. It is completely voluntarily.

Currently, it is in development phase, and the final version may have slight changes before made public just like the case with beta users.

It is a pivotal step and marks a major move to set standards for communication limits. The application is taking user privacy very seriously and provides the best means to stay interconnected.