US green card rules tightened for married couples: know what's changed?

Love takes a backseat; National security comes first!

In a surprising move, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) tighten the rules for those seeking to achieve the American dream.

In a major policy shift, USCIS has announced that it will now apply stricter scrutiny to all marriage and family-based visa petitions, both pending and newly filed.

Is the American dream becoming a distant dream?

This move is set to affect thousands of couples, now that the new policy guidelines have been introduced by USICS.

The focus is on fraudulent filings and national security risks. The agency (USICS) will now intensify scrutiny and fast-track removals for ineligible applicants.

The policy will come into effect immediately for all such cases.

USCIS tightens marriage-based green card rules

In a policy shift with major consequences for couples seeking green cards, the agency announced it will now apply stricter scrutiny to all marriage and family-based visa petitions, both pending and freshly filed.

What do the new green card rules mean?

The revised USCIS Policy Manual outlines new guidelines for family-based immigration petitions, with a focus on eligibility, documentation, and special procedures for U.S. citizens serving abroad, including military personnel.

In particular, under certain circumstances such as large-scale emergencies, Form I-130 can be filed directly with the Department of State, streamlining the process for affected families.

The USCIS will forward cases to the National Visa Centre if someone loses eligibility for status adjustment in the US.

This move is said to be part of a broader effort to verify that relationships in immigration cases are authentic, can be confirmed, and comply with the law.

What’s next?

If you are considering filing a green card petition for a spouse or family member, be prepared for a more rigorous process.

The new rules mean every document, interview, and relationship claim will face intense scrutiny. Authenticity is key, and any signs of immigration fraud will likely be caught.

Related: Pakistan likely to face travel curbs by Trump admin if govt doesn't address 'deficiencies'