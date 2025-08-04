Porsche 911 Turbo goes hybrid for first time

Porsche 911 Turbo is confirmed to go hybrid for the first time in 50 years

The Porsche 911 Turbo and Turbo S are officially confirmed to go hybrid for the first time. The significant change comes after the introduction of turbocharging in the 911 Turbo model in 1974.

The new hybrid system will be a “T-Hybrid” similar to the one introduced in the 911 Carrera GTS.

On the significance of the new model, Frank Moser said, “For the first time in our icon’s 61-year history, we are installing a hybrid drive system in a roadgoing 911. This innovative performance hybrid makes the 911 even more dynamic.”

The electric motor was utilised in the hybrid system with an electric turbocharger, integrated into an 8-speed PDK transmission.

The hybrid system will improve the performance of the 911 Turbo S by 700 horsepower, far more than the previous generation’s 640 hp.

The electric motor provides instant torque, which eliminates turbo lag. The hybrid system will add around 100 pounds of weight to the overall engine. However, the gains will result in improved lap times and more acceleration.

The 992.2 generation of Porsche 911 Turbo and Turbo S is expected to be launched at the end of 2025 at the Los Angeles Show. The deliveries to the customers might start in 2026.

The interior will be updated with a fully digital instrument cluster. The exterior will also be updated, including the redesigned front fascia with aero flaps.

The hybrid Turbo S is a flagship model by Porsche to keep the 911 Turbo in the evolving market. Porsche is facing great competition from hybrid cars produced by Chevrolet and McLaren.

The new model will also regulate emissions while increasing performance. With all improvements, it will disrupt the supercar hierarchy.

