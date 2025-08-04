NASA confirms 'eclipse of century' date: All you need to know

NASA confirms eclipse of the century date: All you need to know

NASA has announced the official date and all relevant details of the upcoming total solar eclipse which will take place for six minutes and twenty three seconds.

The "Eclipse of the Century" is ready to set all eyes on the sky on Saturday, August 02, 2025. NASA revealed similar activity might be repeated in 2114 and this will be the longest total eclipse of the century.

US residents are in high spirits to see the moments but a partial eclipse of the sun will be seen from 5: 14 am to 5:19 am in a few parts of Maine state because for a complete scene astronomy fans go beyond the borders.

The natural event of the century path begins in the North Atlantic ocean, crosses southern Spain, Egypt, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, North Africa, Somalia and Yemen approximately 160 miles wide and will end in the Indian ocean.

Egypt will witness the most anticipated occurrence in major cities like Luxor and Sohag for 6 minutes and 22 seconds. The second country to watch the eclipse with a high time frame is Libya and Tunisia at third for around six minutes.

Total solar eclipse happens rarely at an average of once in 366 years on earth. The upcoming sun rotation event is expected in clear sky with no signs of clouds.