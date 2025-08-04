Tropical Storm Dexter brews in Western Atlantic

Tropical Storm Dexter officially formed overnight on August 3, 2025, in the western Atlantic Ocean after sustained winds climbed to about 45 mph.

It is located a few hundred miles off the U.S East Coast and is moving northeast over cooler water. The storm is expected to lose its tropical characteristics by the middle of this week, and no effects have been forecasted for land yet.

However, Dexter is making its way towards the northeast at about 10 mph, on a compass heading midway between northeast and east. It is expected to continue moving in the same direction for the next few days. There is some uncertainty about how fast it will move, in line with the forecasts.

Some models suggest it is likely to slow down slightly, but current forecasts indicate a faster pace. Meanwhile, the storm is expected to encounter soon strong winds, which will prevent it from becoming stronger. It will remain at its current strength, with winds of 45 to 55mph, for the next couple of days.

As the winds intensify, it is expected that Dexter will likely lose its tropical characteristics within two days or sooner.

Afterwards, it could transition into a different type of storm and ultimately be absorbed by another weather system, particularly by the end of this week. However, at this point, the forecast remains uncertain.