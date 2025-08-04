Streaming star Duke Dennis faces charges after being detained at Shopping Mall

Popular content creator Duke Dennis, a key member of the Any Means Possible (AMP) collective, was arrested on the night of August 2, 2025, on charges of criminal trespassing and evading arrest.

The video circulating online shows the 31-year-old streamer being taken into custody at a local shopping mall around 10:30 p.m.

The incident quickly went viral as the viewers noticed that fellow AMP member Kai Cenat filmed the video from the upper level of the mall

However, it still remains unclear whether the arrest was connected to the group’s activities or not.

The arrest occurred just as AMP was filming its summer content in San Antonio, where other members of AMP, including Cenat, Fanum Agent 00, Chrisnxtdoor, and ImDavisss were residing at a sprawling 53-acre estate previously owned by retired NBA star Tony Parker.

The group is well-known for its diverse range of content, including real-life interactions, challenges, pranks, gaming, and lifestyle vlogs. Having significant popularity on platforms like YouTube and Twitch, the streamers often collaborate with each other and other creators, producing engaging and comedic content that is relatable to a large audience.

In the month of July, the group was involved in filming of back-to-back content, hosting events and exploring the city as part of their summer programming without any apparent suspicious activity.

Authorities have not confirmed any association between Dennis’ arrest and AMP’s previous activities but the timing has fueled speculation among fans online.

While some show support in favour of the youtuber by expressing concern for Dennis’ well-being, others reacted with humour considering it can be a super-realistic prank.

The group is yet to release their official statement regarding the matter which makes his current legal status uncertain.

The San Antonio Police Department has also not provided any additional information regarding the case.

The situation marks another dramatic moment for AMP which has a massive following (around 7.53 million subscribers) due to its unpredictable and often chaotic content.

Fans are now waiting for official updates to get to know the actual details and statement from the group regarding whether this incident will impact the group’s future projects.