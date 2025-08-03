Tom Selleck makes fans do a double take with changed look

Tom Selleck ditches signature style in recent rare outing

Tom Selleck known for his iconic moustache stunned his fans with drastically changed look during his recent appearance.

The Magnum, P.I. star in his new avatar was pictured on the streets of Los Angeles running errands July 14.

The 80-year-old wore black shorts, a black T-shirt and black sneakers as he sported full, gray bear along with longer, salt and pepper hair.

The American actor seems to have no qualms in embracing his age as he had previously refuted people’s claims of him dying his hair.

“I’m sick of people telling me I dye my hair!” Selleck confessed during his interview with GQ in 2014. “This is it, man. I’ve got gray hair in there. At my age, turning gray is kind of a blessing, where it softens all of the other horrible things it does to you.”

The Friends actor’s comfort in the aging body is evident in his latest outing in which he was spotted hitting the gym first and then grabbing lunch at McDonalds.

For the unversed, Selleck had expressed his frustration at the cancellation of his show Blue Blood last year.

"My frustration is the show was always taken for granted,” he shared with TV Insider in October, “because it performed from the get-go.”