Did Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs mess up his chance to get presidential pardon?

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was found guilty on two out of five counts

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' chances to get presidential pardon seems to be very slim due to his past actions.

US President had shared the possibility of pardoning the disgraced rap mogul around three months back, but Donald Trump seems to be rethinking his decision now.

"Well, he was essentially, I guess, sort of half-innocent," Trump shared in an interview with Newsmax's Rob Finnerty August 1.

"Still in jail or something. He was celebrating a victory, but I guess it wasn't as good of a victory."

79-year-old stated that the two had friendly relationship until he ran for the office in 2020 presidential election.

“It’s hard, we're human beings,” he shared. “We don't like to have things cloud our judgment, right? But when you knew someone and you were fine and then you run for office and he made some terrible statements. So, I don't know. It's more difficult. Makes it more, I'm being honest, makes it more difficult to do."

Some of the statements shared by Combs regarding Trump include negative view of him.

In fact, just a month before the 2020 election, he mentioned that Trump did a “great job of rattling America.”

“Seeing what's going on, White men like Trump need to be banished,” the rapper gave his opinion on Revolt TV back then. “That way of thinking, it's real dangerous. This man literally threatened the lives of us and our families about going to vote. 'Stand back and stand by.'”

“We’re in a war of love versus hate,” he continued. “The number one priority is to get Trump out of office."