SummerSlam 2025: Cardi B teases new song from album ‘Am I the Drama?’

American rapper Cardi B finally stepped into the ring, making her long-awaited WWE debut after years of raillery.

The artist, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, kicked off the second biggest event of the year behind their flagship event, WrestleMania, as host of the first night of SummerSlam.

On Saturday, August 2, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker made a stunning entry at MetLife Stadium. Sporting an all black look, featuring a massive black feather coat over a matching corset inspired bodysuit, she walked on the ramp to the ring.

In addition, the Up singer sent fans into a frenzy with a preview of a new song, possibly from her forthcoming album Am I the Drama?

A fan-made video circulating on social media captured the crowd erupting with cheers and excitement as she began to tease the unreleased track at the New Jersey venue.

"Hello, it’s me," she rapped with feverish energy. "We’re coming to you live from the Tri-State!"

Punteria songstress shouted, "We’re making history tonight because this is the first-ever two-day SummerSlam. Yeah!" Cardi hyped up appearances from Logan Paul and Randy Orton before declaring, "We’re going to be talking about this forever."

Notably, Cardi, 32, isn’t the first or only music star to step into the WWE spotlight. Earlier Bad Bunny, Travis Scott and Metro Boomin have collaborated with the professional wrestling event.