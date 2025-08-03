Matty Healy's mom breaks down in tears after Taylor Swift comment

Matty Healy and mom Denise appear tense after facing backlash for Taylor Swift jab

Matty Healy’s mom, Denise Welch, seemed emotional in what seemed like a tense conversation after having dinner with son and his girlfriend.

The 35-year-old rockstar was spotted consoling his mother as she leaned on his shoulder to cry outside an eatery in West Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The 1975 frontman gave a hug to his mother as they sat down on a curb and talked, with Matty taking several puffs from a cigarette and Denise dabbing her eyes.

An insider close to the matter told TMZ on Friday that the singer was consoling his mother on a family matter.

Matty and his girlfriend, Gabrielle Bechtel, were seen leaving earlier before he took a smoke break and sat down with his mother for the emotional conversation.

The sighting comes soon after Matty’s mom took a jab at his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift, saying that she was glad to not be her mother-in-law.

During her interview at Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen recently, Denise said, “Obviously, on pain of death can I talk about that episode, but not being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost.”

The TV personality added, “Not that I have anything against her at all. It was just — it was tricky.”

She went on to explain how she felt like the Grammy winner was controlling the narrative around her breakup with Matty while no one else was allowed to say anything.