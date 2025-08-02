WCL final: Pakistan set 196-run target against South Africa

Pakistan Champions captain Mohammad Hafeez (right) and South Africa's Aaron Phangiso shake hands at the toss for their WCL 2025 match at the Grace Road in Leicester on July 25, 2025. — Instagram/wclpakistanchampions

Pakistan Champions set a 196-run target against South Africa Champions courtesy of Sharjeel Khan's fifty in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) final at Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Playing XI

Pakistan Champions: Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal(w), Mohammad Hafeez(c), Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Umar Amin, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Rumman Raees, Saeed Ajmal

South Africa Champions: Hashim Amla, JJ Smuts, Morne van Wyk(w), Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Jacques Rudolph, Aaron Phangiso, Imran Tahir, Duanne Olivier



This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.