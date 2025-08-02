WCL final: Pakistan set 196-run target against South Africa

Pakistan Champions set a 196-run target against South Africa Champions courtesy of Sharjeel Khan's fifty in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) final at Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Saturday.
Pakistan Champions: Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal(w), Mohammad Hafeez(c), Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Umar Amin, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Rumman Raees, Saeed Ajmal
South Africa Champions: Hashim Amla, JJ Smuts, Morne van Wyk(w), Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Jacques Rudolph, Aaron Phangiso, Imran Tahir, Duanne Olivier
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
Kangaroos secure three-wicket win by successfully chasing down 171-run target with 18 balls to spare
“I’m okay with schedule. Sport must continue,” says former Indian captain
Azan Awais and Haider Ali pull off match-winning half-centuries to guide their side to victory in the final one-dayer
India, as official host, cannot withdraw from tournament or refuse to play against Pakistan
Students trained and mentored by top scientists from PIEAS and its affiliated institutes
Final decision on India coach is expected to be announced by August 1