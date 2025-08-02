'Unsatisfactory': BCB chief slams Mirpur pitch

Ground staff prepare the pitch at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on June 13, 2008. — AFP

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Chairman Nazmul Abedin has voiced dissatisfaction with the pitch at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, terming it as "unsatisfactory" and admitting that it has consistently failed to meet expectations.

Bangladesh recently made history by winning the T20I series 2-1 against Pakistan first time ever.

Speaking to the media at Dhaka, Nazmul clarified that the board never instructed the grounds committee to prepare a low and slow wicket at the Mirpur venue, a surface widely criticised for favouring bowlers and restricting stroke play.

“I think there was an attempt to make it sporting, but they couldn’t do it,” Nazmul said.

“That responsibility lies with those in charge of preparing the pitch. From the board’s side, I don’t think it was ever instructed that the wicket has to be low and slow.”

Despite multiple attempts to improve the surface, Nazmul admitted that progress has been minimal.

“Overall, the Mirpur wicket is not satisfactory, we all accept that. We’ll have to work on this going forward.

"Perhaps the entire soil base will have to be removed, or the preparation process will need to change. I hope we’ll see a better wicket in Mirpur soon,” he added.

BCB president Aminul Islam recently raised another concern, stating that the black soil used in the pitch makes it difficult for batters to spot the ball. Nazmul echoed this observation.

“If there had been grass on the wicket, the ball’s color might not have been damaged as much. Without natural grass, the ball comes into contact with the soil and takes on a darker shade, affecting visibility.

"Our board president made a correct observation in this regard,” Nazmul explained.