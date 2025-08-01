Princess Anne excited as wedding bells will soon ring in her family

Princess Anne's eldest son Peter Phillips, 19th in line to the throne, has announced engagement with NHS nurse Harriet Sperling after dating for one year.

Phillips and Sperling have decided to marry soon. The Princess Royal is all excited as the wedding bells will soon ring in her family.

Peter Phillips on Friday announced that he will marry the NHS paediatric nurse soon.

A royal insider has claimed: "Princess Anne is super happy."

They revealed that the Princess of Royals gushed over his son whom she loves the most, adding: "She's very excited as wedding bells will soon ring in her family."

King Charles III's nephew Peter has two daughters - Savannah, 14, and Isla, 13, from his previous 12-year marriage to Autumn Kelly. Harriet has a daughter Georgina, 13, from her first marriage to a fitness instructor.

The soon-to-be groom and bride have not yet set a date for the wedding. However, the lovebirds shared the news with the King and Queen as well as Prince William and his wife the Princess of Wales ahead of today's announcement.

The couple said in a statement: "Mr Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips and Ms Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr Rupert Sanders and Mrs Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement.

"Both families were informed jointly of the announcement and were delighted with the wonderful news of their engagement. Their Majesties The King and Queen, The Prince and Princess of Wales have been informed of the announcement. No date has been officially set for the wedding."

Harriet has been warmly welcomed by the Royal Family over the past year. Last month she was seen spending time with King Charles and chatting with Peter's sister Zara Tindall and his cousin Princess Beatrice at Ascot after she travelled in the official carriage procession with senior royals.