Ozzy Osbourne’s family bids emotional farewell with symbolic gestures

Ozzy Osbourne receives 'heartfelt' tribute on his funeral procession

Ozzy Osbourne’s family honored the late singer in a “distinctive” way during his funeral procession.

The Prince of Darkness, who passed away on Tuesday, July 22, was paid tribute during his final rites.

On Wednesday, July 30, the Paranoid singer’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, was seen wearing Ozzy’s wedding ring on a long chain around her neck as she placed a bunch of pink flowers in tribute to her beloved husband.

Kelly Osbourne, the second daughter of Sharon and the Crazy Train hitmaker, paid homage by wearing her father’s signature round, blue-tinted glasses.

Meanwhile, her brother Jack Osbourne donned a black Chrome Hearts tie with a silver cross embellishment in honor of Ozzy’s love for cross jewelry.

Additionally, the eldest daughter, Aimee Osbourne, wore a bat-shaped brooch referencing the Dreamer singer’s infamous bat-biting incident from 1982.

Notably, the funeral car was adorned with a purple floral cross on top.

To pay tribute, the Bostin’ Brass band performed Black Sabbath classics.

Fans of the Children of the Grave artist gathered in large numbers, chanting, “Ozzy, Ozzy, Ozzy, Oi, Oi, Oi.”

For the unversed, Ozzy passed away just days after performing his farewell show at Villa Park in Birmingham.