Cruz Beckham channels dad David in bold tribute amid family feud

Cruz Beckham mimics father David Beckham's iconic pose amid Brooklyn drama

Cruz Beckham has set the internet ablaze with his cheeky tribute to father David amid an ongoing family feud.

The 20-year-old, third son of Victoria and David Beckham, playfully posed in $550 Prada Speedos to mimic the football legend’s iconic BOSS underwear campaign.

On Thursday, July 31, Cruz shared a carousel of images from the family’s yacht trip around St. Tropez on Instagram, featuring himself wearing the white briefs while seated in a chair.

In the photograph, the youngest Beckham mimics his father’s pose from the 50-year-old’s BOSS underwear campaign last year.

He captioned the photo dump, “Spreadin’ em.”

Reacting to the hilarious comparison, brother Romeo Beckham simply commented, “Jesus.”

This lighthearted moment between father and son comes shortly after Cruz addressed the ongoing family turmoil involving elder brother Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, via Instagram Stories.

One post read, “Ur dead to me.”

However, the 26-year-old and the Lola actress have reportedly asked the former Spice Girl and David to stop “leaking negative stories” to the media.

For the unversed, the family tension began after Brooklyn and Peltz were notably absent from David’s 50th birthday celebration and several other family events.