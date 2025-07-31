Elon Musk makes bold statement with new AI plan

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk shares the next plan in high confidence that AI will be used for the betterment of humanity with respect to ending diseases and hunger.

The SpaceX executive has been seen multiple times discussing global issues on X (formerly Twitter) and in interviews.

54-years-old billionaire turned to official X and posted on July 30, 2025: “The path to solving hunger, disease and poverty is AI and robotics.”

American business tycoon's milestones including the development of EVs, robotaxi, Starlink and AI, have already entered the market as problem-solving solutions.

Tesla Optimus, a robot, which is under development and designed to perform routine activities which makes humans tired, ill and includes repetitive boring tasks like washing clothes, cleaning rooms and factory shores.

Musk’s AI plans seem to allow medical diagnostics to optimize health care and reduce disease effects. Robotics engineering will help to automate labor duties in the industrial sector as well as food distribution.

In addition to that, the world's richest man has once promised to donate $6 billion to the United Nation’s World Food Program if the UN can approve the plan to solve global hunger.

Later, respondent appeared with a crafted plan but the Neuralink founder gave the money to his own The Musk Foundation after selling Tesla shares.