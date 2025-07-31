CCTV AI cameras deployed to combat fly-tipping

CCTV cameras powered with AI technology are all set to be installed across the UK to crack down on fly-tipping.

Primarily, it will be installed in parts of East Yorkshire following a pilot scheme.

The smart systems can automatically detect any sort of illegal dumping, issue alerts in real time, and provide evidence to support enforcement actions.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council said that CCTV cameras have already been installed in Cottingham, Boynton and Rawcliffe, with one in Hessle and a second in Cottingham.

Councillor Lyn Healing said that this fly-tipping has become a "blight and a nuisance" in several parts of the rural area, and investment has been made by the council to take instant action against such crimes.

She said, “These new cameras and their AI technology have been tried and tested by other councils, and we want them to replicate the impressive results they've already produced elsewhere, here in the East Riding."

Moreover, AI-powered cameras have been installed to make early detection in case of any illegal dumping and to notify the Council to conduct an investigation.

Camera towers will be fitted with anti-vandal measures, and they will alert staff if anyone tries to interfere with them.

The camera towers will be installed for the next 12 months and will use AI technology to automatically detect rubbish being dumped and notify the council's team, leading to further investigation.

Moreover, performance will be checked after the 12-month period to determine how successfully they have been performing, with the aim of making it a permanent fix for the future.

In addition, a fixed penalty will be imposed of up to £1,000 and a case could be taken to court for any illegal act.