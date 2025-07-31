Delta flight makes emergency landing after severe turbulence injures 25

A Delta flight made an emergency landing at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Wednesday, July 30, following flight turbulence.

Delta Airlines flight 56, with 275 passengers and 13 crew members, en route from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam was diverted to MSP after ‘significant’ in-flight turbulence injured over two-dozen passengers.

According to CBS News, the flight landed safely around 7:45 p.m. at the airport and the emergency services including MSP Airport Fire Department and paramedics provided initial medical attention to passengers in need.

Around 25 individuals were taken to hospitals for evaluation and care.

The exact cause of emergency landing is unknown, however, initial flight data reveals that the plane experienced fluctuations in altitude consistent with intense turbulence just after 45 minutes into flight, prompting the pilot to make an emergency landing in MSP.

Delta Airlines thanked emergency responders as their spokesperson said, “We are grateful for the support of all emergency responders involved.”

He added that the Delta Care Team was working with customers to support their immediate need, emphasizing the Airline’s commitment toward passenger safety.

This comes amid increasing air accident and air turbulence incidents across the world.

According to BBC News, the plane turbulence has three main causes:

Convective (clouds or thunderstorms),

Orographic (air flow around mountainous areas)

Clear-air (changes in wind direction or speed)

There are no official figures about the deaths caused by turbulence, however, some estimates suggest four deaths since 1981.