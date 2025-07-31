Zuckerberg unveils AI manifesto, says superintelligence is within reach

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has recently unveiled his AI vision, emphasizing on the creation of superintelligent artificial intelligence and the new era of personal empowerment.

In a new memo posted on Meta's official X account, Zuckerberg spoke about his ambitions regarding the advancement of AI.

Facebook co-founder elucidated that Meta’s approach will be “different from others in the industry” because of its shifting focus on developing Meta Superintelligence Labs and personal superintelligence for everyone.

“Over the last few months we have begun to see glimpses of our AI systems improving themselves. The improvement is slow for now, but undeniable. Developing superintelligence is now in sight,” Zuckerberg wrote.

He added: “I think that an even more meaningful impact in our lives is going to come from everyone having a personal superintelligence that helps you achieve your goals, create what you want to see in the world, be a better friend and grow to become the person that you aspire to be.”

Meta Superintelligence Labs

Zuckerberg announced weeks later the development of Meta Superintelligence Labs, a new unit of the company meant to create new technological capabilities.

In the new business model, the employees will work on different foundation models including open-source Llama family of AI models and Fundamental AI Research projects.

However, Zuckerberg projected that this venture will cost Meta “hundreds of billions of dollars.”

In addition to that, the company has decided to create several AI “superclusters” for the advancement of superintelligence. Among all the superclusters, one is going to be completed by 2026.

Intersection of technology and culture

The unprecedented advancements in technology have freed humanity from the shackles of manual tasks. It allows humans to focus less on subsistence and more on the pursuits and goals.

Consequently, this newfound productivity driven by AI can be used to spend more time on creativity, relationships, culture, and enjoying life.

“I expect superintelligence to accelerate this trend even more. The intersection of technology and culture is where Meta focuses and this will only become more important over time. If trend continues, I expect that people will spend less time on productivity software and more time creating and connecting,” Zuckerberg mentioned.

Is the manifesto good news for Investors?

Given the massive developments in the AI landscape, investors are hopeful about the vision Meta CEO has rolled out. Moreover, the company's better-than-expected financial reports have further raised hopes, leading to stock soaring by 10 percent.

Meta has reported $7.14 in earnings per share (EPS) on $47.52bn in revenue, exceeding the expectations of Wall Street in $5.92 in earnings per share on $44.8bn in revenue. According to the company’s projections, it is expected to amass $47.5bn to 50.5bn in revenue in the third quarter of 2025.

The total costs and expenditures for the second quarter of 2025 capped at $27.07bn – up 12% year over year. Capital expenditures for the quarter were around $17.01bn.

According to Minda Smiley, a senior analyst at Emarketer, “AI-driven investments into Meta’s advertising business continues to pay off, bolstering its revenues as the company poured billions of dollars into AI ambitions like superintelligence.”

“However, its exorbitant spending on its AI vision will draw questions and scrutiny from investors who are eager to see returns,” Minda said.