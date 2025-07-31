Duchess Sophie celebrates major milestone with soldiers

Duchess Sophie, known as King Charles III's 'secret weapon' due to her steadfastness and loyalty to the royal family, has marked a major milestone with inspirational heroes in her new empowering role.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, as Colonel-in-Chief of The Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, has visited two of their Battalions at their headquarters in Tidworth, Wiltshire.

The royal family released Sophie's stunning photos with soldiers on their official Instagram account, offering a major update on the royal regarding her latest engagement and duty.

The palace wrote: "Celebrating their 25th anniversary, The Duchess inspected personnel from 4 Armoured Close Support Battalion REME and addressed the parade.

It added: "On the Salisbury Plain Training Area, Her Royal Highness also learnt from 6 Armoured Close Support Battalion REME about the work they do to maintain and repair the Army’s armoured vehicles and equipment."

Sophie showed off her military skills as she celebrated REME’s milestone 25th anniversary, inspecting personnel and addressing the parade.

The Duchess is seen smiling while spending time with soldiers. He military uniform perfectly highlights her grace and elegance. In some of the photos, she dazzles in white-and-blue floral gown.