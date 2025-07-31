Google bets big on Agentic AI with major firebase studio upgrades

At the Google Cloud Summit London, Google announces revolutionary updates to Firebase Studio. The studio is its agentic cloud-based development platform that introduces autonomous AI agents, Model Context Protocol (MCP) support, and Gemini CLI integration.
With these enhancements, AI aims to transfigure AI-assisted development by enabling more independent, context-aware, and streamlined workflows.
The most groundbreaking addition is the new autonomous agent mode that enables Gemini (Google’s AI) to execute development tasks with minimal human oversight. In traditional modes, Gemini proposed changes for developer approval. However, with this development, AI model will be able to:
Due to these updates, the development cycles will be accelerated with minimum manual intervention while maintaining control where required.
With recent improvements, Firebase Studio natively integrates MCP, a standardized framework connecting AI models to data sources and tools. With this, developers can:
With latest advancements, AI agents are now more informed and efficient making development workflows more streamlined.
Firebase Studio is a part of Google’s broader strategy to automate and improve software development with AI. Similar tools such as Lovable (help developing full-stack websites through natural language), Bolt(dot)new (build and deploy full-stack applications directly from their browser), and Replit (browser-based AI coding and deployment) are also advancing in the field but Google’s latest update position Firebase Studio as a leading platform in Agentic AI.
As Google announces these significant updates for Firebase Studio, developers can expect faster prototyping and development with AI handling repetitive tasks. In addition, it will reduce cognitive load by using smarter contextual assistance and make CLI integrations seamless for terminal-first workflows. Google claims that these updates are not to replace developers, rather it will empower them to build faster and smarter than ever before.
