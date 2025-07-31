UFC icon Dustin Poirier taken off active roster after Dana White statement

UFC icon Dustin Poirier

Ultimate Fighting Champion (UFC) legend Dustin Poirier has announced retirement from professional fighting after a decorated career of nearly one and a half decade.

Poirier stepped into the octagon for one final time at UFC 318 in New Orleans on Sunday, July 20. He has been officially removed from the roster of active UFC fighters.

The 36-year-old’s farewell fight against Max Holloway ended in a unanimous decision loss, marking the end of Poirier’s career.

Max Holloway face off against Dustin Poirier

UFC Head Dana White, who was previously against the retirement of UFC legends like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier, appeared to be appreciative of Poirier’s retirement.

In a press conference at UFC 318, Dana said, “Poirier made a good decision. You look at his fights and the opponents he faced. He always showed up to fight.”

He added that he never questioned any athlete who asked for retirement, adding that “for only Khabib and Cormier, I thought that I don’t know if it’s time.”

UFC CEO Dana White

The opponent of Poirier’s career finale paid a heartfelt tribute to his fellow fighter after gaining victory over him.

Holloway said, “This is Dustin’s retirement fight, give it up to my man.”

Poirier in his farewell speech said, “I am grateful for this experience and journey. I want to thank Dana White and the UFC for giving a kid a platform to make something of his life.”

He added, “I am forever in debt to the company and mixed martial arts. It has taught me everything I know and I am thankful to walk this walk.”

The former professional American Mixed Martial Artist retired with 22 wins from 32 bouts in UFC with no undisputed title win. One of the most iconic moments of his career was his victory against Irish fighter Conor McGregor.