Kate leads the way as royals break beauty rules with relatable moments

Princess Kate’s messy bun sparks buzz as royals ditch traditional beauty protocols

Princess Kate has had her own relatable moments, occasionally stepping out with visible eyeliner smudges or slightly bolder lip shades than royal tradition might dictate.

Princess Eugenie has also been known to experiment with more daring beauty looks at official events proving that the younger generation of royals isn’t afraid to add a personal touch to their appearance.

She’s known for her polished style and picture-perfect hair, but back in 2023, Princess Kate gave royal watchers a refreshingly down-to-earth moment—by stepping out with a messy bun.

The Princess of Wales, who typically adheres to the unspoken royal beauty code of tidy, perfectly styled hair, turned heads when she opted for the casual updo during a public appearance.

It wasn’t just a style statement, it was a moment of relatability that resonated with women everywhere.

HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, weighed in on the surprising look.

“The Princess of Wales’ flowing hair has become her trademark, ever since she debuted the now-famous ‘Chelsea Blow-dry’ by Richard Ward in 2010,” she explained.

“When Kate wears her hair up, there’s never a strand out of place—her go-to is a glamorous, structured updo. But this messy bun? I’d call it refreshingly relatable.”

And she’s not wrong. The so-called “mum bun” is a staple for busy women balancing full schedules and with three young children, Princess Kate is no exception.

The casual hairstyle not only highlighted her practicality but also offered a rare glimpse at the royal embracing the everyday chaos familiar to so many mothers.

In a world of strict protocols and curated appearances, this effortless moment proved that even a future Queen can have a “real life” hair day and still look entirely regal.