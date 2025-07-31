Billie Eilish shares emotional message on Finneas 28th birthday

Billie Eilish marked brother Finneas major milestone birthday with heart-warming celebratory post.

The Birds of a Feather hitmaker took to her Instagram, expressing her admiration for her elder brother.

She shared a childhood photo of the duo lying together as Finneas is seeing adoringly looking at his new born sister.

Billie captioned the post, “happy birthday @finneas. I am so lucky I get to be your sister.”

The What Was I Made For crooner also shared a throwback photo of themselves on her Instagram stories.

The picture featured Finneas holding baby Eilish in closely in his arms who appeared to be wrapped in towel.

“Love you so sososOSOSOSOSOSOSOSO much happy birthday @finneas,” she wrote on the photo. In another story the nine-time Grammy award winner also shared a short video with clips of different occasions from their lives showcasing their close bond.

The two have collaborated on number of songs and albums including, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and What Was I Made For? and have collectively won 11 Grammys.

Finneas has also served as the sole producer of all of Billie Eilish’s music for many years and have even bagged an Academy Award for their original James Bond theme song, No Time To Die.