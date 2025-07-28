Amazon launches cheaper kindle colorsoft models including first-ever kids version

Amazon delights the readers worldwide by revealing two new models for its color e-reader lineup i.e., the Kindle Colorsoft and Kindle Colorsoft kids. The best part is both are available at comparatively cheaper prices than last year’s original model.

This move signals a push to attract budget-conscious readers and a mostly young audience as previous versions were out of budget for most students. Additionally, the vibrant coloured display appeals to the growing reader community of comics, manga, and other children’s books with colorful pictures.

New models, lower prices

Kindle Colorsoft (16GB): Now $249.99 (down from $279.99), but with trade-offs.

Kindle Colorsoft Kids (16GB): Debuts at $269.99, bundling a kid-friendly cover, 12 months of Amazon Kids+, and a 2-year "no-questions-asked" replacement guarantee.

The original 32GB model remains as the "Signature Edition" at $279.99.

How are cheap versions different?

The reduced prices of new versions spark speculations of how it is different from the original versions or what compromise they have to make for cheaper prices. Amazon maintained the 7-inch glare-free displays retaining the same 300 PPl (B&W) and 150 PPl (color) resolution. However, the reduction in costs is due to half storage as compared to the original version (16GB vs. 32GB). In addition, the new versions do not have auto-adjusting front light or wireless charging features that make the signature editions pricier.

Is it worth it?

For comic and manga fans, it is totally worth the hype. The color screen caters to graphic-heavy content at a budget-friendly price. On the other hand, the kids edition is highly suitable for young readers due to its vibrant visuals and robust parental controls. There is $30 saving in these new versions that may appeal to the casual readers but the missing features could deter those who prefer premium conveniences.