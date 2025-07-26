Kate Middleton prepares Prince George for crucial task as separation looms

Kate Middleton, who is a doting mother to her three children, is growing frustrated and anxious about an important milestone that lies ahead for the royal family.

Prince George, who is the firstborn of Prince William and Kate, marked his 12th birthday this week, which officially signals the transition of the young prince as the future monarch in training.

Many of the royal family protocols and rules will be tightened around George and another major announcement is set to be made about his secondary school. According to reports, the eldest Wales child will be heading to Eton College, just like his father Prince William and uncle Prince Harry. King Charles is also an alumnus of the private boarding school.

Meanwhile, sources close to the Princess of Wales revealed that she is “really sad and anxious” and “doesn’t want to send her little boy to a place that’s so far away”.

Despite that, Kate is setting up a plan with key tasks for George so he can survive for boarding school life. Royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror that William and Kate were concerned about George’s screen time – something parents nowadays struggle with.

“William has spoken about George’s love of video games, and they have both talked about ‘regulating’ their children’s screen time. Even TV watching can apparently be problematic, with battles over who should be in charge of the remote,” Bond explained.

“But, especially with Catherine’s expertise in children’s development, I’m sure they’ll be pretty rigorous about monitoring who watches what – and for how long.”

Previously, Kate revealed that during their family break at Sandringham, George was responsible for moving animal feed on the estate.

Prince William and Kate have both lived normal lives outside of Palace walls, especially during university, where they shopped, cooked, cleaned while keeping up with the classes.

While an official announcement for George’s school is yet to be made, Kate is making sure that her son will be able to manage living on his own with discipline.

“They will want their children to understand that, even if you’re royal, you can still treat your home and parents with respect – and pull your weight.”