Can magic mushrooms rewind age in humans?

Aging is a natural part of the human cycle involving physical, emotional, and mental changes. While some aspects of aging are inevitable, a healthy lifestyle can promote well-being and potentially mitigate some of the negative effects.

Every human being around us is familiar with the process, but no one wishes to age; rather, they always want to look young or wish to rewind the process.

Keeping this in mind, scientists are struggling every day to cope with the aging mechanism or slow down the aging process a little.

A new study has found that Magic Mushrooms might help rewind aging in human beings.

A surprising discovery from Emory University shows that psilocin, (biological name for magic mushroom) the active metabolite of psychedelic mushrooms, can delay cellular aging and extend lifespan.

Human cells lived over 50% longer, and mice treated with psilocybin not only lived 30% longer but also looked and aged better.

As revenues from the anti-aging market - riddled with hope and thousands of supplements - surged past $500 million last year, Emory University researchers identified a compound that actively delays aging in cells and organisms.

A newly published study in Nature Partner Journals aging demonstrates that psilocin, a byproduct of consuming psilocybin, the active ingredient in psychedelic mushrooms, extended the cellular lifespan of human skin and lung cells by more than 50%.

In parallel, researchers also conducted the first long-term in vivo study evaluating the systemic effects of psilocybin in aged mice of 19 months, or the equivalent of 60-65 human years.

Results indicated that the mice that received an initial low dose of psilocybin of 5 mg, followed by a monthly high dose of 15 mg for 10 months, had a 30% increase in survival compared to mice that did not receive any.

These mice also displayed healthier physical features, such as improved fur quality, fewer white hairs and hair regrowth.

While traditionally researched for its mental health benefits, this study suggests that psilocybin impacts multiple hallmarks of aging by reducing oxidative stress, improving DNA repair responses, and preserving telomere length.

Telomeres are the structured ends of a chromosome, protecting it from damage that could lead to the formation of age-related diseases, such as cancer, neurodegeneration, or cardiovascular disease.

These foundational processes influence human aging and the onset of these chronic diseases.

According to Science Daily, the study concludes that psilocybin may have the potential to revolutionize anti-aging therapies and could be an impactful invention in an aging population.