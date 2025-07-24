Prince William's friendship with Tom Cruise goes beyond spotlight

Prince William's bond with the Hollywood legend Tom Cruise extends far beyond what is typically seen in public.

According to royal expert Richard Eden of the DailyMail, the Top Gun actor has been photographed alongside King Charles' eldest son and his wife, Kate Middleton, on multiple occasions.

In 2022, Cruise joined the royal couple at the premiere of his hit movie Top Gun: Maverick.

Then, in February 2024, he and Prince William were spotted laughing and posing for pictures together at the Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner in London.

Eden notes that the two men have 'developed a friendship over the years' largely due to their mutual passion for aviation.

Speaking on the Daily Mail Royals YouTube channel, Eden explained: 'Both William and Catherine are said to be big fans of the Top Gun franchise, having attended the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022.'

At the gala, Cruise himself spoke warmly about his connection with the royal couple, saying: 'We have a lot in common. We both love England and we're both aviators, we both love flying.'

Eden also revealed that Cruise is said to have arranged a private meeting screening of the blockbuster for William and Kate at Kensington Palace the same year.



