Prince William ‘defies’ crucial Palace decision about line of succession

Prince William, who is the next in line to the throne, is seemingly putting his foot down over a crucial Palace decision as Prince George marks major milestone.

The eldest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales and the heir to the British royal throne celebrated his 12th birthday on Tuesday.

However, the delightful milestone of the young prince is a cause of frustration for Prince William, who is willing to resist the long-held strict rule. Royal protocol dictates that from the age 12, royal children, especial heirs, are not to travel with the rest of the family in order to protect the line of succession.

While the rule was very much followed through when William turned 12, he has no plans to implement the same protocol for his son.

“This is going to be a bit of a conundrum for William and will make long-haul flights very tricky,” former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond told the Express UK. “There will be a considerable amount of pressure on them to adhere to the rule, but I’m not convinced that he’ll stick to it rigidly.”

William, who founded the Earthshot Prize to protect the natural environment may present having double flights as waste and harmful for the planet.

Bond explained, “I suppose he could assuage his conscience by making sure they continue to all take scheduled flights, in which case their carbon footprint would remain the same.

Previously, a report also revealed that William is “not looking forward” for his son to have “new rules placed on” him every year.

It remains to be seen how the Palace would react to William’s defiance.