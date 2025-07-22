King Charles, Queen Camilla issue birthday tribute for future King George

Prince George, the first-born of Prince William and Kate Middleton, marked his 12th birthday and the Palace is celebrating the milestone event for the future king.

As the Prince and Princess of Wales released the official birthday portrait of George, taken by photographer Josh Shinner, the Buckingham Palace on Tuesday commemorated by sharing the photo with a special message.

“Happy Birthday to Prince George!” it read with a balloon and birthday cake emoji.

In the image, the young prince appears to be in the outdoors, sporting a light blue chequered shirt which had its sleeves rolled up, as he paired it with a green fleece gilet atop it. The royal beams at the camera showing off blue and white string friendship bracelet on his left hand, presumably given to him by his sister.

Prince George is the second in line to the throne after his father, Prince William. In the royal family, especially for heirs to the throne, the age 12 marks a turning point in their lives.

Palace protocols and royal traditions will not be observed more keenly in George’s case, whereas, his siblings, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis 7, will have more freedom given their supporting roles in the monarchy.

One of the key protocols that would be implemented – something that has been troubling William – is that George will now be flying solo even during family trips in order to protect the bloodline in case of any unforeseen accidents.

It remains to be seen if King Charles would allow leniency in the matter. Although, the monarch is known as doting grandfather to his grandchildren and he may not risk the safety of beloved grandson.