Khamzat Chimaev to face Dricus Du Plessis for UFC Middleweight title

Khamzat Chimaev will face Dricus du Plessis for the UFC Middleweight championship. The highly anticipated fight is scheduled on August 16, 2025, at the United Centre in Chicago, Illinois.

Nicknamed “Borz” defeated Robert Whittaker via face crank submission in the first round on October 26, 2024, at UFC 308 held in Abu Dhabi.

Chimaev made his debut in mixed martial arts (MMA) in 2020 and ranks highly as an undefeated UFC Middleweight contender with 14-0 wins.

The Chechen born, Emirati-based fighter holds win over John Phillips, Rhys McKee, Gerald Meerschaert, Li Jingliang, Gilbert Burns, Kevin Holland, Kamaru Usman, and Robert Whittaker.

Chimaev ruled the Octagon in all eight fights. Finished four of his opponents via submission, while two with TKO/KOs.

Chimaev instantly became famous due to his relentless fighting style rooted in mixed martial arts (MMA) and freestyle wrestling.

According to reports, Khamzat earned around $2,356,000 from his fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC 294 and $1,271,000 in his fight against Robert Whitter.

The Chechen fighter trains at the Allstar Training Centre in Stockholm, Sweden. He was also spotted training in the mountains of Russia with different teams and fighters.

What is Khamzat Chimaev's UFC record?

Khamzat Chimaev’s record is 14-0-0. He is still an undefeated UFC fighter.