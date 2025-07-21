King Charles, Prince Harry ‘peace summit’ missing key detail for reunion

King Charles and Prince Harry reunion speculations have resurfaced once again after a secret peace summit was held between the top Sussex aides and the King’s senior aide.

The meeting may have shown a positive sign, a “step in the right direction” according to multiple sources, but it doesn’t guarantee that the monarch and his estranged son are on speaking terms again.

Moreover, it is also certainly not an indicator that the war between the Sussexes and the royals is over, according to royal correspondent for The Times, Valentine Lowe.

It was revealed by the Mail on Sunday that on July 9, the Duke of Sussex’s chief of staff and communications director, Meredith Maines, and the Sussexes’s U.K. spokesperson, Liam Maguire, met with King Charles’s communications secretary Tobyn Anderea in an informal meeting.

The details of the meeting have not been disclosed and neither Montecito not Buckingham Palace have made an official comment on it.

“I don't think we’re in another mini battle, but I certainly don’t think war’s ended,” Lowe said during The Sun’s podcast with royal editor Matt Wilkinson.

“I mean, as long as Harry's got breath in his body, war is likely to continue,” he continued “I think this was just an attempt to bring the temperature down a little bit, to stop those stupid stories that appear when Harry does something, when another member of the Royal Family’s also doing something, and people start speculating that it was an attempt to take their thunder.”

Meanwhile, royal correspondent Sarah Hewson pointed out a crucial detail that this meeting was held by communications secretaries rather than the private secretaries, who are “far closer”.

Although, the significance of the meeting could not be downplayed as it was the first time in years that any form of communication took place between the two camps.