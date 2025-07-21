Justin Bieber to announce tour dates after 'Swag' release

Justin Bieber once again found himself at the center of swirling rumours, but this time, it turned out to be a delightful update for his fans.

Rampant online whispers continue to spread across social media that the 31-year-old pop icon is set to announce a tour in Australia following the release of his debut album in four years.

The Grammy winner released his much-anticipated seventh album, Swag, on Friday, July 11, his first album since the 2021 album Justice.

The Aussie tour excitement came after 6PR Perth's Millsy and Karl mentioned the Baby hitmaker’s return Down Under.

"Rumour has it that with the release of his new album Swag, pop icon Justin Bieber will announce an Australian tour… he will make his way to Perth," the radio program claimed.

Despite the growing rumours, Bieber has not yet confirmed whether he will be touring the album.

Notably, Frontier Touring, responsible for promoting Justin's slew of cancelled shows three years ago, also had no information on any potential Australian tour dates.

However, the speculations aren’t something new as it's standard practice for artists to announce a tour following a new album release under the same name.

Additionally, Bieber may have planned to surprise fans with the tour dates once again much like he did with the Swag album release.