Princess Anne plans retirement at 90 like her late father Prince Philip

Princess Anne has no plans to fully step away from royal duties until she turns 90, according to a close source.

The King's sister intends to follow in the footsteps of her late father, Prince Philip, by continuing her role as the most dedicated working royal.

As she approaches her 75th birthday, the Princess Royal is reportedly considering a gradual slowdown in her commitments beginning at age 80, with full retirement expected by 90.

A source close to the Princess Royal revealed: 'She's said her plan is to push on (with work) until she is 80, then start winding down a bit, and then copy the (late) Duke of Edinburgh and wind down completely at 90.'

Prince Philip famously retired from public engagements in 2017 at the age of 96, making his final appearance at Buckingham Palace under pouring rain as he took the Royal Marines' salute after 64 years of service at their Captain General.

Princess Anne, however, has firmly declined any grand celebrations for her 75th birthday.

The only official acknowledgment will be commemorative coin released by the Royal Mint.

She has turned down proposals for official portraits, media interviews, and even avoided meetings with palace aides to discuss potential plans.