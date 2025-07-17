Prince William, Kate Middleton skip key honour in birthday wish for Camilla

Prince William and Kate Middleton had a special message to share for Queen Camilla as she celebrated a major milestone on her big day.

The Queen Consort, who turned 78 on Thursday, July 17, received birthday greeting from the Prince and Princess of Wales.

They had shared the portrait released by the royal family and captioned it as “Happy Birthday to Her Majesty” with a birthday cake emoji.

While the greeting appeared to be as per standard protocol of the Kensington Palace, but there was no acknowledgement of the new honour that was bestowed to Camilla by King Charles, just one day prior.

It was announced on Wednesday that Camilla has been appointed as the new Vice Admiral of the United Kingdom – an honour first created by King Henry VIII in 1513.

Prince William and Princess Catherine writing a personal message for a royal member of the family would not be an unusual thing. Apart from writing personal birthday messages for the Wales family, the couple once penned a surprise message for Princess Anne last year.

After a month-long hiatus following her hospitalisation for three nights, William and Kate sent their support with a heartfelt message for her first engagement.

The pair reshared a post from the royal family’s official Instagram account about her visit to the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College in Gloucestershire.

Over the photo, they wrote, “Super Trooper! So great to see you back so soon!” they wrote before signing off with their initials, “W & C x.”