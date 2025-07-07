Lorde hits major milestone with new album

Lorde has added another feather to her cap by hitting a major milestone in her music career.

The New Zealand singer, fourth studio album Virgin has debuted number two on Billboard 200 album chart and has earned her first U.K. Number one LP.

Her new record has surpassed her previous records to hit the top spot, beating 2013's Pure Heroine (number four), 2017's Melodrama (number five) and 2021 LP Solar Power (number two).

Speaking to the Official Charts Company, Lorde says, "I cannot believe that I’ve got Number 1 in the U.K.! This is absolutely insane."

"I felt so much love from the U.K. on Virgin. I cannot thank you enough and I cannot wait to see you on the tour very, very soon. Sending all my love. Love you guys so much!" she added.

According to Billboard, Virgin sold 31,000 copies on vinyl during its first week, her best weekly tally ever in the LP format.

Eight different vinyl variants were available of Lorde’s album, including signed editions. Combining that LP total with additional sales in digital and CD formats, Virgin sold 41,000 copies altogether, accounting for more than half of her overall unit total.

Lorde later this year, will hit the U.K and Ireland for an arena tour, including a stop at London’s O2 Arena.