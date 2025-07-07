Justin Bieber’s new PDA picture urges fans to ask 'is that Hailey?'

Justin Bieber leaves fans concerned for his relationship with Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber appeared to be packing on PDA with his wife, Hailey Bieber, on his social media but fans have a rising concern.

The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday, July 7, and shared a picture of himself and the supermodel sharing an embrace against sunset in the background.

The Baby hitmaker shared four slides of the same moment but they weren’t enough to convince fans that the couple is happy in their marriage and are not headed towards divorce as recent reports suggested.

Several fans expressed the same confusion about the picture claiming that the woman with the Grammy winner did not look like his wife.

“Is that hailey?,” one asked, and another added, “Y'all. Zoom in on the girl's face. That's not his wife.”

“She ain’t hailey,” a third chimed in, while one asked, “Where’s Hailey?”

Echoing the sentiment, another asked, “Broken with hailey?”

While others seemed to suggest that the woman looked like Justin’s mom, writing, “Thats his mother guys,” another agreed, “Mother and son have a special bond. very sweet.”

However, some fans in the comments seemed happy to see the couple together after speculations about their marital woes.

Justin did not tag Hailey in the pictures and did not address the comments claiming that he was not posing with his wife.