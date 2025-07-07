Scott, Kelley Wolf divorce: Latter ‘ready to begin again’ already?

Kelley Wolf and ex-husband Scott Wolf

Kelley Wolf is looking ahead with hope and acceptance following her divorce from longtime husband Scott Wolf.

On July 4, she took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message alongside a video of a peaceful porch setting, complete with drinks and the John Mellencamp song Small Town playing in the background.

“Love makes the world go round… and in the times you feel heavy… KNOW… you are special. Peace is a state of mind. And your mind is all that can tell you otherwise,” Kelley wrote.

“I love you all and I am HAPPY. And that’s OK… it’s OK to hold many things at once. We are dynamic… and I am ready to begin again…”

Kelley, 48, and Scott, 57, had been married for over two decades before news broke in June that Scott had filed for divorce.

The former couple shares three children, Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11.

At the time, Scott confirmed the decision with a statement, reflecting on the decision of filing for divorce from Kelley, calling it "the most difficult" thing of his life.

Calling their children "the loves of [their] lives and [their] every priority," the actor asked for privacy in the matter.

Kelley also released a statement, describing the separation as a “long, quiet journey” that had been “rooted in hope, patience and care for our children.”

She added, “While I will not speak publicly about the details, I feel peace knowing that I’ve done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion.”

Not long after the split became public, Kelley was detained by authorities in Utah following an Instagram Live session in which she made what officials called “concerning” remarks related to Scott.

She was hospitalized but later released, claiming her stay was not voluntary.

By the end of the month, a judge granted Scott a temporary restraining order and awarded him temporary sole legal and physical custody of their children.

He was also given exclusive possession of their family home in Park City, Utah.