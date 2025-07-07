Justin Bieber’s latest selfie fuels talk of health crisis

Justin Bieber has once again left fans scratching their heads after sharing a strange set of photos on Instagram, sparking fresh concern about his health.

The 31-year-old singer posted a series of five pictures on Sunday with a one-word caption stretched out dramatically "Detoxxxxxxxxxxx.”

In four of the photos, Justin can be seen drenched in sweat, his face up close to the camera with a towel wrapped over his head. Beads of sweat rolled down his cheeks as he stared into the lens, giving what looked like a half-smile.

The fifth picture was of a Honda CRV on a highway, showing European license plates and a road sign marking a 100 km/h speed limit. The meaning behind the image wasn’t clear, but it added to the mystery.

Fans were quick to react, wondering what kind of detox the pop star might be doing.

The word “detox” usually means cleansing the body from unhealthy substances or taking a break to reset physically or mentally. It can also refer to wellness routines, diets, or emotional breaks.

Though the Baby hitmaker didn’t explain the reason behind his post, many online felt uneasy, with some asking if everything was alright behind the scenes.

As of now, Justin Bieber hasn’t commented further. Fans can only hope it’s all part of a harmless health reset and not a sign of something deeper.