Dakota Johnson teases new era with bold career move ahead

Dakota Johnson is expected to direct her first feature film, a small and personal project based on a script written by autistic actress Vanessa Burghardt.

Johnson confirmed the news during a press roundtable at the 59th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic.

The story holds special meaning for the Fifty Shades of Gray star, who previously acted alongside Burghardt in Cha Cha Real Smooth, where Burghardt played her daughter.

The actress called the young actress “incredible” and revealed they will team up again through her company, TeaTime Pictures.

Johnson, known for her iconic roles in Black Mass and Suspiria, said that she wants to continue telling stories that focuses on women.

However, she also made it very loud and clear that she hopes to stay away from toxic sets, saying she prefers working in a kind and respectful environment.

The star said, “I’ve always felt that I’m not ready to direct a feature. I don’t have the confidence. But with her, I feel very protective, and I know her very well, and … I just won’t let anybody else do it.”

For the unversed, Dakota Johnson has already directed the music video for Coldplay’s “Cry Cry Cry” and a short film titled Loser Baby.