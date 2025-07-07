Nicolas Cage praises late icon Julian McMahon with heartfelt words

Nicolas Cage recently praised his late co-star Julian McMahon, remembering him as a kind and intelligent man.

McMahon passed away from cancer on July 2 at the age of 56. The two had worked together on The Surfer, a psychological thriller released in 2024.

Cage called him one of his favorite people, sharing that McMahon brought calm and warmth wherever he went. He also spoke about the late actor's thoughtful nature and the quiet strength he carried on and off screen.

The actor shared with Deadline: "Such deeply saddening news. I spent six weeks working with Julian, and he was the most talented of actors.

"Our scenes together on The Surfer were amongst my favorites I have ever participated in, and Julian is one of my favorite people. He was a kind and intelligent man. My love to his family."

Meanwhile, Dylan Walsh, who starred with Julian McMahon in the popular medical drama Nip/Tuck, said he was shocked by the news of his passing.