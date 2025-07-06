Kourtney Kardashian celebrates Travis Barker’s new milestone

Kourtney Kardashian gushes about husband Travis Barker during special moment

Kourtney Kardashian loves to show off her talented husband and supports him at every step of his journey.

The 46-year-old socialite took to Instagram on Saturday, July 5, and shared a video of the Blink-182 drummer performing at Ozzy Osbourne’s final concert.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star proudly wrote, “That’s my husband,” on her Story.

Barker, 49, appeared to be covering Black Sabbath’s Symptom of the Universe along with two legendary drummers, including Danny Carey, of Tool and Skinny Puppy, and Chad Smith, of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The special concert took place in the Back to the Beginning festival at Villa Park in Aston, Birmingham, and Barker was one of the many punk rock and heavy metal musicians performing to pay tribute to Osbourne as he gave his last performance with Black Sabbath.

The legendary musician has had to retire from music after a year of ailments, following his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2019.

Barker also collaborated with other rockers to play renditions of hard rock classics, including Train Kept A-Rollin with Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler and a cover of Osbourne’s 1983 hit Bark at the Moon with Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt and Ghost vocalist Tobias Forge (a.k.a. Papa Emeritus).