Kelly Osbourne cheers on her dad at his last-ever live performance

Kelly Osbourne proved to be the number one fan of her father as she watched him perform live during his final-ever live show.

On Saturday, July 5, the legendary Black Sabbath frontman reunited with his original bandmates, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward, for an emotional farewell show in Birmingham, marking their first time together on stage since 2005.

Being his biggest supporter, Ozzy's daughter made it to the venue as her iconic dad bid his final goodbyes to his decades of performing live on stage.

Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Kelly, 40, posted a selfie of herself in a car with a friend.

The photo was accompanied with a heartfelt message which read, "On our way back to the beginning."

For the historic night, Kelly kept it chic in a leopard-print dress and wore her blonde locks in soft, bouncy waves.

Later in the following slide she shared another selfie, this time with singer YungBlud, who stopped off to watch Black Sabbath before headlining his own show in Belgium later that night.

The duo appeared to be at the backstage of Villa Park, which was set on fire by Ozzy, married to former The X Factor judge and singer Sharon Osbourne since 1982, and his bandmate for one last time.