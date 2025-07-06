James Bond icon diagnosed with dementia

In July 2024, Lazenby officially retired from acting,

George Lazenby, the acclaimed actor known for portraying James Bond in the 1969 film On Her Majesty's Secret Service, has been diagnosed with early-stage dementia.

The actor's wife, Pam Shiver spoke openly about her ongoing support for the 85-year-old actor as he adjusts to life with the condition.

To note, Lazenby made history as the shortest serving James Bond, stepping into the role following Sean Connery's departure.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Shriver shared that Lazenby is in the early stages of dementia, but was quick to add that his distinct personality and spirit still remain very much intact.

'He has dementia, but he is still very much himself,' she shared. A softer version of himself, perhaps-and this is the key.'

In July 2024, Lazenby officially retired from acting, tellings fans: 'This hasn’t been an easy decision but it’s time to announce my retirement from work,' he shared.

'Therefore, I won’t be pursuing any further acting roles, public appearances, interviews, or autograph signings starting today. It’s been a rewarding journey, but aging isn't without its challenges.'

Lazenby decision to decline further Bond roles allowed him to pursue diverse acting opportunities in the 1970s, including roles in films like Universal Soldier (1971), Who Saw Her Die? (1972), and The Man From Hong Kong (1975).