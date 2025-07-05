Holly Marie Combs reflects on Julian McMahon's lasting legacy

Holly Marie Combs opened her heart as she paid tribute to Julian McMahon, the actor she shared years of screen time and friendship during Charmed.

She said she hoped he was now reunited with Shannen Doherty, his former girlfriend and their Charmed co-star.

Julian’s death came as a shock, as many didn’t know he had been quietly fighting cancer. Holly remembered both him and Shannen with warmth, holding on to the bond they once shared.

Sharing the old pictures of them together, she wrote: “One of a kind is an understatement. Your unyielding zest for life and crazy making sense of humor will be sorely missed. The joy and laughter you were the direct cause of will always be remembered. I hope you find our lady friend and dance in those rose petals.”

She added on her Instagram Stories: “My favorite pain in the a** ever. RIP (sic).”

Shannen Doherty, Julian' real life girlfriend, passed away in July 2024 after a long fight with cancer.

Co-star and longtime friend, Alyssa Milano also shared her sorrow after hearing about Julian’s death, saying: "I'm heartbroken.

"Julian McMahon was magic. That smile. That laugh. That talent. That presence. He walked into a room and lit it up - not just with charisma, but with kindness. With mischief. With soulful understanding."