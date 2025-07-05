Jack Quaid opens up about surprising fan moment with Tom Holland

‘The Boys’ star Jack Quaid talks about his star-struck moment with Tom Holland
Jack Quaid shared how he was caught off guard when Tom Holland recognized him.
Quaid, known for his role in The Boys, didn’t expect the Spider-Man star to have watched the show or know who he was.
In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the Companion star discussed several different topics alongside the fan moment with Holland.
"I remember meeting Tom Holland very briefly at a party once, and he was like, 'Oh, The Boys.' And I was like, 'There’s no way that Spider-Man knows who I am. That’s crazy,'" Quaid explained.
The Amazon Prime anti-hero series is based on comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The story follows a group of vigilantes, known as The Boys, who aim to expose and take down dangerous “heroes.”
Season 5 of The Boys has now wrapped filming, and it is expected to be released in 2026.
As for Holland, he's set to reprise the role of the beloved Marvel hero in the upcoming film Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which has a release date of July 31, 2026.
Neither Victoria nor Geri halliwell would be present at Mel B's wedding
Michael Madsen breathed his last July 3 at the age of 67
Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson end their eight-year old relationship
Oasis fanbase goes gaga as Noel and Liam Gallagher reunite on stage 16 years after nasty feud
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom go separate ways after nearly a decade together
Taylor Swift's impact on music and pop culture remains unparalleled in 2025