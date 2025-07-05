Jack Quaid opens up about surprising fan moment with Tom Holland

Jack Quaid shared how he was caught off guard when Tom Holland recognized him.

Quaid, known for his role in The Boys, didn’t expect the Spider-Man star to have watched the show or know who he was.

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the Companion star discussed several different topics alongside the fan moment with Holland.

"I remember meeting Tom Holland very briefly at a party once, and he was like, 'Oh, The Boys.' And I was like, 'There’s no way that Spider-Man knows who I am. That’s crazy,'" Quaid explained.

The Amazon Prime anti-hero series is based on comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The story follows a group of vigilantes, known as The Boys, who aim to expose and take down dangerous “heroes.”

Season 5 of The Boys has now wrapped filming, and it is expected to be released in 2026.

As for Holland, he's set to reprise the role of the beloved Marvel hero in the upcoming film Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which has a release date of July 31, 2026.